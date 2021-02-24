How Nonprofit Generation Green Is Fighting for Environmental Liberation

Have you ever heard of environmental liberation? A new organization called Generation Green, founded by a group of Black Gen Z women, wants to lead the movement for environmental liberation — and make sure that anyone who says they care about Black liberation or protecting the environment is familiar with (and dedicates themselves to achieving) it.

To learn more about Generation Green , environmental liberation, and why antiracism is essential for achieving climate justice, we recently caught up with Generation Green founder Destiny Hodges, a junior interdisciplinary communications student at Howard University.

Generation Green was founded to combat racism in environmental spaces.

Source: Destiny Hodges Destiny Hodges, founder of Generation Green.

During the summer of 2019, just before her sophomore year at Howard, Hodges interned at the Sierra Club. “It was beautiful because I was on a team that was almost all Black,” Hodges recalls in a recent video chat with Green Matters. “But at the same time, I was just really noticing how Black people are not necessarily safe in the mainstream climate and environmental movement. It’s no secret that it’s very whitewashed, very white dominated.”

Hodges recalls some of her older Black coworkers telling endless stories about being forced into “doing things that weren’t in their job description, constantly battling microaggressions, just fighting to exist ... consistently defending their existence, their Blackness.”

“It was just uncomfortable, to be quite honest … And I didn’t want to be in a space like that, I didn’t want any other Black person, whether young or old, new to the work, or experienced in the work, to go through that,” Hodges recalls. That experience got her wheels turning, and she came up with the idea for Generation Green soon after.

“I started thinking about starting a nonprofit specifically that was a safe space for Black people, primarily Black youth, to really explore this work, explore what environment means to them, and to just be in a safe space,” she says. “I think that’s so hard to find in this movement, in this work, especially as a young person… and even in the youth climate movement, that’s not a safe space for Black youth … So I developed Generation Green as that safe space.”

After getting 501c3 status for Generation Green in January 2020, Hodges began building the organization along with Howard University classmates and alumni, as well as a few others who she met at the HBCU Climate Change Conference. Planning was put on hold due to the pandemic, but Hodges officially launched Generation Green in August 2020 — and its mission has become to achieve environmental liberation.