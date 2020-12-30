How to Get Oil Stains Out — Naturally

Distilled white vinegar does good work all around the home. As effective in recipes and salad dressings as it is for cleaning the microwave, vinegar also happens to work miracles where laundry is concerned. Despite its harsh odor, white vinegar is gentle on fabrics and safer to use than chlorine bleach .

White vinegar is cheap and readily available. Just one cup of distilled white vinegar added to your the washing machine will leave clothes soft and smelling fresher than you might expect. You can also use it to spot clean an oil stain.

White vinegar is also quite effective at removing yellow underarm perspiration stains. It eliminates odors, which may sound odd, considering its own highly-pungent smell. It can even be used to eliminate odors inside your washer if run with a cycle all on its own.