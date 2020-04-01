PSA: Shutting Off the Faucet While Washing Your Hands Could Save Gallons of Water Daily

If your water flow rate is particularly high, especially in your kitchen, you can also get a water aerator , which will create a stream of water combined with air to lower the flow rate of your faucet. Per Faucet Boss , you can learn what your flow rate is by placing a container (large enough to hold at least a gallon of water) under your tap; turn on your water and start a stopwatch timer simultaneously (the maximum flow rate should be determined by turning on the faucet fully — including both hot and cold water knobs if your sink has both).

After 10 seconds, shut off the water, and convert the measured value to gallons, then multiply by six to see your sink’s flow rate. If you do try this, make sure you reuse the water for something else, like drinking water for your pet, watering the houseplants, or anything else around the house so the water doesn’t go to waste.