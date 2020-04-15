How to Make DIY Disinfectant Wipes

If you have already made DIY hand sanitizer at home with the help of a fresh Aloe Vera plant and you’ve even read up on everything you need to know about using vinegar as a disinfectant (or not using vinegar to ward off the coronavirus), maybe it’s time to get a bit more fancy with your at-home DIY sanitization skills.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak , so many of us are having to resort to products and items we don’t normally use. As different cleaning supplies and craft supplies fly off the shelves, we may not always have the opportunity to be as “clean” or “non-toxic” or even as “sustainable” as we truly want to be.

That’s okay. This is undeniably a weird time and we have to do what we have to do. But if you’re hellbent on disinfecting your home in a way that is both safe and sustainable, even with limited resources due to COVID-19, here’s a sure-fire DIY disinfectant wipe recipe that will clean your home, disinfect your home, and keep you feeling good about its ingredients.

Disinfecting kills germs and other microorganisms that can get you sick but cleaning only removes dirt and grime on a surface level. In these disparaging times, cleaning is simply not enough. If you aren’t already, it’s time to start regularly disinfecting.

Essentially, the difference between cleaning and disinfecting is that your average multi-surface cleaners remove dirt and other gritty substances off of a surface whereas disinfectant includes an antimicrobial agent that kills certain microorganisms.

So, you’re all, “I’m cleaning my house constantly. I have nothing to worry about,” right? Wrong. There is a significant difference between cleaning and disinfecting. If you’re doing the former and not the latter, your house (and all of its germy surfaces) may not be as safe as you think.

It’s important to note that since these cleansing washcloths only use soap as a main ingredient and not a disinfecting agent, this recipe is for cleansing washcloths only. They will not disinfect your surfaces. Keep reading for a recipe on reusable disinfectant wipes.

To make cleansing wipes, mix your 2 cups of water with the Dawn dish soap. Add about 10 drops of an essential oil such as citrus, eucalyptus, thyme, cinnamon, or lemongrass. According to the American Journal of Essential Oil and Natural Products , these essential oils in particular have exemplified flu-fighting properties. Place all of your washcloths into a glass jar, then pour the water-soap-essential oil mixture over the top of it. Seal the jar, then use your reusable cleansing wipes whenever you need them. Once you use them, they can be washed, but when they are done in the laundry, you will have to remake the cleansing solution and add both the cloth and the solution to a jar again to soak.

You will also need a glass jar to keep your reusable wipes in and some washcloths. Washcloths are the main material here, as they are what makes the cleansing wipes reusable and therefore more sustainable than single-use wipes.

If the distinction between cleaning and disinfecting doesn’t bother you, or maybe if you prefer to do a mix of both, we’ll start you off with a reusable cleansing wipe recipe that is both easy and inexpensive, as you probably already have all the materials in your home.

How to make reusable disinfectant wipes:

Now that you have mastered making DIY reusable cleansing wipes, the recipe for making disinfectant wipes is not much different. The main difference here is that disinfectant wipes will use a disinfecting agent that can kill off some harmful microorganisms that may be living on surfaces in your home. In this case, that main disinfecting ingredient is rubbing alcohol.

To make reusable disinfectant wipes, you will need: 2 cups rubbing alcohol

3 tsp Dawn dish soap

10 drops essential oil Before we get into how to make reusable disinfectant wipes, let’s go over a few things; first, make sure the rubbing alcohol you use is (at the very least) 70 percent alcohol. It’s the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ’s specific recommendation that if you are using alcohol-based solutions to disinfect your house, you should use alcohol that is at least 70 percent.

Secondly, when it comes to adding your essential oils to the DIY disinfectant wipes, you can use any of the aforementioned essential oils that are generally known for combating the influenza virus — citrus, eucalyptus, thyme, cinnamon, and lemongrass. However, if you want to best imitate something like Clorox wipes, a lemon essential oil is probably the way to go, for both its scent and its antimicrobial properties.