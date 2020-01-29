We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Climate Change Could Destroy Vineyards, Collapse the Wine Industry

You may find yourself often needing a drink when you read about the latest implications of the climate crisis; but that may soon may not even be an option — as global warming is taking a toll on your beloved (and sometimes much-needed) glass of wine. 

According to a new report published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, an increase of global temperatures by just 2 degrees Celsius — which we are well on our way of not just hitting, but surpassing — would potentially reduce the amount of vineyard land in wine-growing regions by as much as 56 percent; 4 degrees C could mean as much as 85 percent in vineyard land reduction. 