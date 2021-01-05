Just Because Your Dog Smells "Like Dog" Does Not Mean You Should Be Bathing Them so Often

A general rule is to bathe your dog once a month — but the specific answer depends entirely on your dog's breed and habits.

Different dog breeds have different types of fur. Some don’t even have fur at all, they have hair. And among these many different types of fur are extremely different bathing needs. Some dogs can and should go a long time between baths, while others should be bathed more frequently, while some should never be bathed unless absolutely necessary, because it dries out their skin.

Here's a bit more insight into how often dogs should be bathed, based on breeds: