So Your Dog Got Sprayed by a Skunk — Here's How to Get Rid of the Smell

First, whatever you do, do not bring your dog into the house. The skunk oil will remain on your dog's coat until you get rid of it, and it will keep wafting up into the air. The only way to get rid of it is to remove the oil, and that is best achieved if you do it in the open air. The Humane Society then recommends checking your dogs eyes for any redness or irritation, in which case, you should immediately flush their eyes with cool water.

The next step is to find which of the many available remedies works best for your circumstances.