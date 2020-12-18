Yes, You Can Rescue a Hypoallergenic Dog — 6 Tips for Adopting, Not Shopping

When it comes to welcoming a dog into your family, there are so many reasons to follow the mantra “adopt, don’t shop” and not to support breeders. But what if you or someone in your home has allergies, and can only live with a hypoallergenic dog? Don’t you have to go to a breeder, then?

The good news is, it’s definitely possible to adopt a hypoallergenic dog — it just takes a bit of knowledge and patience.