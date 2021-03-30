12 Luxury Fashion Brands That Have Gone Fur-Free

To the joy of animal lovers everywhere, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen both announced that they were finally ditching fur in late March 2021. This compassionate move follows in the footsteps of many other luxury fashion designers who have gone fur-free over the past few years.

Of course, designers like Calvin Klein and Stella McCartney have built their brands on the basis of being fur-free, which has helped pave the way for other brands to do the same. It’s a relief to finally see so many other brands ditching the cruel material, and to celebrate that, we’ve rounded up 12 luxury fashion houses that have gone fur-free in recent years.