Stella McCartney Puts Animal Mascots on the Runway to Protest Killing Animals for Fashion

“What we try to do here at Stella is to sugarcoat a powerful, meaningful message in a little bit of humor and fun, to make our point in a palatable and digestible way so that people listen,” McCartney said in a statement, according to The Guardian. “These animals are the ingredients of everyone else’s fashion shows. We are the only luxury fashion house in the world that isn’t killing animals on the runway. I wanted to make that point, but in a joyous way.”