Source: Peter White/Getty Images

Stella McCartney Puts Animal Mascots on the Runway to Protest Killing Animals for Fashion

Typically, the only animals you see going down a Fashion Week runway are in the form of leather, fur, and feathers. But at Paris Fashion Week this morning, Stella McCartney flipped the script. The sustainability-minded fashion designer weaved a powerful message throughout her runway show by having animal mascots — specifically, ones representing the animals most often exploited for fashion — strut down the runway.

McCartney unveiled her Winter 2020 collection at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Monday, March 12. At the end of the 10-minute show, when the models came back out for the finale, a few new "models" were added to the mix. The very first model to enter the runway for the finale was a cow carrying a vegan leather Stella McCartney purse. As the cow began her jolly strut down the runway, the entire front row whipped out their phones to take photos of the fabulous cow.