ellen-degeneres-unhide-1576595376810.jpg
Source: Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Courtesy of UnHide

Ellen DeGeneres Launches Faux Fur Brand: “I Want People to Stop Wearing Fur"

Ellen DeGeneres is taking her love of furry animals to the next level with her latest business venture — just in time for winter. In partnership with The Humane Society of The United States, the talk show host has co-founded UnHide, a company that makes luxurious faux fur goods. 

"I want people to stop using and wearing fur, it’s that simple," DeGeneres told People. "The material we use in UnHide products are soft, warm and comfortable and I hope people find it as a great alternative."