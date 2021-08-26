These Climate Change Technologies Will Be Key in Slashing Emissions

Solar power, wind power, geothermal power, and hydroelectric power were once pipe dreams, but modern technological advances in these areas have seen them replacing existing petroleum-fueled power plants the world over. Though it may have come far, this climate change technology still needs to be better if it's going to lower carbon emissions on the large scale that’s required to avoid annihilation.

Many climate experts have said that we already have a lot of the technology we need to effectively end the climate crisis — it's just a matter of using it (and finding the money to do so).

Here are a few of the most important climate change tech innovations humankind has made thus far.