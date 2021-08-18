China's Solar Panel Space Station Will Be Useful — But Is It Dangerous?

Solar panels are generally reliable resources for clean means of energy — unless, of course, they pose a risk to all of humanity. Recently, China erected a massive solar panel space station that converts solar power into electricity in outer space, which is eventually sent to planet Earth. Although it's going to be extremely useful, some fear if the solar panel aims incorrectly, it could pose a risk to life on planet Earth. But is that really true?

If anything, according to The Times, lead scientist Yang Shizhong stated it will be much more effective at obtaining solar energy than panels on planet Earth.

"The atmosphere, the change of seasons, the change of day and night, and the geographic location will have no impact on a space solar station," Shizhong, as per The Times.

