CEO of Electric Airplane Company Gives Insight Into the Future of E-viation (Exclusive)

In 2009, magniX was founded as an electric propulsion research firm, and in 2017, it began focusing on electric aviation. The following year in 2018, Roei Ganzarski, previously the Chief Customer Officer at Boeing , became magniX's CEO. The Israel native, who now lives in Seattle where magniX is now based, also serves as the Executive Chairman of the brand's sister company, Eviation . That said, Ganzarski is quite passionate about air travel — particularly electric planes.

"The movement of people and goods by air is an effective way to connect communities from both a personal and commercial perspective. That said, today’s aviation system is not very efficient for middle-mile travel – ranges of 50 to 1000 miles," Ganzarski explains.

"There’s a small number of routes compared to existing airport infrastructure; long and inconvenient door-to-door travel times; high prices relative to distance traveled; and lots of pollution created."