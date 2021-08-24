Solar Panels Can Increase Your Home's Value By Thousands

Investing in solar panels for your home is a great way to do something good for the environment, and save a bit on your energy bills in the process. There are other benefits that come with using solar panels too, in fact, such as gaining some degree of energy independence and improving the perceived value of one’s property.

That said, buying and setting up a solar array can be a costly affair. As a result, many believe that despite solar's many virtues, the presence of panels causes unnecessary complications once the selling process begins. Thus, the question isn't do solar panels increase the value of your home , but are they worth the logistical headaches that might ultimately ensue?

In 2018, that difference equated to an average of around 4.1 percent. However, that price difference was not the same everywhere. For example, homes in Riverside, Calif. came in at about 2.7 percent more, while homes in NYC were more in the realm of 5.4 percent. Homes in larger coastal cities such as Orlando, Fla. and San Francisco, Calif. usually fetched between 4.4 and 4.6 percent. Thus, the location of a home can seriously impact how much value solar panels might add.

Yes, solar panels will absolutely increase the value of your home. An average-sized solar array can add an additional $15,000 to the cost of a modern home. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), people are more than willing to pay that and more, in some cases. According to Greenlancer , energy-efficient homes have historically sold faster and for more money than those that did not have attached solar arrays.

Do solar panels ever lower property values?

There’s very little chance that solar panels will lower the value of your home, but even if solar systems add value to your home, this value can be undercut by a number of different factors. According to EERE, one of the reasons that solar-equipped homes tend to sell for so much more is that solar panels are considered upgrades to one’s home. And just like a pool or finished basement, the inclusion of solar panels represents a significant investment on the part of the homeowner.

If those panels are leased by the solar company or third party, the seller might have to purchase or return the equipment. If they purchase the equipment, it could put a lien on the house, which would not improve the price point at all. Local electricity rates and solar electricity prices could also affect the overall value that solar panels add to a home, as can the relative understanding of those looking to purchase the home.

If home buyers don’t understand the benefits of solar energy, they might see the panels as just another piece of furniture they’re going to have to replace or get rid of. According to Homelight, not every person sees solar as valuable, some see it as a hassle, and they don’t want the added responsibility of worrying about solar panels. Thus, the added value incurred by solar panels can only really be determined on a case-by-case basis.

