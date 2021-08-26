Have you ever thought about exactly what’s in your pet’s food? It’s a lot of leftover livestock parts, vague “meat byproducts,” and other animals who you’d never intentionally feed to your dog or cat — but it doesn’t have to be that way. And so, pet food company Because, Animals is preparing to disrupt that with its unique new product: cultured mouse treats for cats .

Getting lab-grown meat products onto the market isn’t all that simple, but Shannon Falconer, PhD, the CEO and co-founder of Because, Animals, tells Green Matters that the company’s mouse-based treats — which do not hurt any mice in their production process — are expected to enter retail next year. We recently caught up with Falconer to learn more about the company, which she says is the first to successfully produce lab-grown meat for pets.

“The animal agriculture industry is basically maintained as a result of being able to sell all this otherwise unsellable meat to pet food,” Falconer explains. “The industry could not exist in the absence of having this outlet.”

Dog and cat food often comes from rendering plants , which essentially melt down animals and body parts that are not safe for human consumption. Most of that is the leftover, diseased, or cancerous parts of animals that humans typically eat, such as chickens, lambs, cows, and fish. But often, roadkill, zoo animals, and euthanized cats and dogs wind up in pet food as well, according to Dogs Naturally Magazine.

As Shannon Falconer tells Green Matters on a recent phone call, “more than a quarter of the environmental effects of animal agriculture are directly attributed to the foods Americans feed their cats and dogs.”

Because, Animals is making lab-grown mouse treats for cats.

Source: Because, Animals Joshua Errett, co-founder of Because, Animals.

Long before getting her PhD in microbiology, Falconer was a passionate animal rescue volunteer, and mama to multiple pets and foster pets. But because Falconer does not eat meat, it always bothered her that she had to purchase meat for her dogs and cats. “Virtually, I have to support this industry that I otherwise would not be supporting,” she says.

Article continues below advertisement

So, while working at Stanford as a postdoc, she “decided to dedicate [her] scientific training to take the animals out of the supply chain” from the pet food industry. It led her to found Because, Animals in 2016 along with her business partner Joshua Errett. The company currently sells plant-based dog and cat treats that feature two key ingredients: nutritional yeast and probiotics, both of which are grown in bioreactors, and commonly consumed by humans. And she hopes recognizing that connection will help show customers that feeding lab-grown food to their companion animals isn’t as weird as it may sound.

Source: Because, Animals

Article continues below advertisement

In 2019, Falconer and Errett started working on their newest lab-grown item: mouse treats for cats. Here’s how the treats, which were formulated along with a veterinary nutritionist, are made: First, cells are painlessly harvested from a mouse who is under anesthesia. Then, the cells are placed in a bioreactor in a commercial kitchen that produces food for humans (such as nutritional yeast and probiotics). In the bioreactor, the cells are fed a combination of nutrients, which causes the cells to grow into a product that is “100 percent meat, simply made without the animal.”

Making lab-grown meat for pets is a bit easier than doing so for humans, as all that really matters is the nutrient profile. “Where humans want a steak that looks like a steak and sits on the grill like a steak, we are only concerned about the nutritional value of cells,” Falconer explains. “We are not concerned about the structural or or even visual quality of that meat, so that makes it a lot easier to create.”