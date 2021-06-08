Earth’s Carbon Levels Are Highest Since Measurements Began

Since Charles David Keeling initiated CO2 measurements 63 years ago, scientists have been taking regular readings of carbon dioxide levels at the NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory in Hawaii. And sadly, the latest reading showed the highest CO2 levels in history, as per CNN, at 419 parts per million as of May 2021. For context, it was at 417 parts per million in May 2020, and it hasn't been this high since the Pliocene Climatic Optimum, which took place about 4.1 million years ago.

The scientists behind this report indicate this was brought on by our continued use of fossil fuels, which — when burned — release carbon dioxide or CO2, which is the most common type of greenhouse gas emitted by cars, agriculture, and irresponsible industrial practices.

"If we want to avoid catastrophic climate change, the highest priority must be to reduce CO2 pollution to zero at the earliest possible date," Tans said in a statement. “The solution is right before our eyes."