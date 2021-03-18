Seaweed Reduces Cows' Methane Emissions, Study Finds — but There's a Better Solution

For years, cows have been blamed for the climate crisis, due to their high methane emissions. However, the real culprit isn't the cows — it’s the beef and dairy industry, which unnaturally breeds, raises, and slaughters cows by the billions, despite the process’ high environmental impact. While transitioning away from an animal-heavy diet would greatly mitigate climate change, some researchers have a new proposal: feed cattle seaweed , as it can reduce their methane emissions by 82 percent.

There has been talk of feeding cows plants like lemongrass and seaweed to potentially reduce their emissions for years now — and a recent study published in the journal Plos One, put seaweed (specifically red macroalgae) to the test.

Here’s how seaweed can reduce cow’s methane emissions.

Source: Getty Images

For the study, the researchers, primarily hailing from the University of California, Davis, experimented with the diets of 21 Angus-Hereford beef steers, each aged about 8 months at the start of the study, from the Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in Cottonwood, Calif. Over the course of about five months, the steers had varying amounts of seaweed added to their usual feed.

The researchers used the GreenFeed system to measure the cows’ methane, CO2, and H2 gas emissions at various stages of the experiment. At the end, they found that adding seaweed to the cows’ diets caused them to belch out 82 percent less methane, as per The Guardian.

Article continues below advertisement

UC Davis' team has conducted similar research on several occasions, which resulted in similar findings, but this March 2021 study provides “sound evidence that seaweed in cattle diet is effective at reducing greenhouse gases and that the efficacy does not diminish over time,” study author Ermias Kebreab told The Guardian.

Unfortunately, at the end of the feeding trial, when the cows were about 13 months of age, they were sent to a Cargill slaughterhouse. The subjects were slaughtered for their meat, which was later analyzed, cooked, and served to a group of trial participants to analyze the taste. Participants found no difference in the steaks as compared to steaks from cows not part of the study.