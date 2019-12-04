Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Food > What Is a Plant-Based Diet?
stir-fry-vegan-vegetarian-1575411246932.jpg
Source: istock

How to Get Protein As a Vegetarian

By

When I first started shifting away from eating animal products and toward eating more plants, I got the same question from many people in my life: "Where will you get your protein?" Anyone who has ever gone vegetarian or vegan is familiar with that question — but as more and more people transition to compassionate, animal-friendly lifestyles, the less confusion there will be around the nutritional adequacy of eating plants.

The good news is, it's not hard at all to get all the protein you need from plants. In fact, all protein originates in plants (all vitamins originate from plants and all minerals originate from the Earth), so pretty much every whole plant food contains protein. 

Before drastically changing your diet in any way, always make sure to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian. However, it's also important to do your research, since you're probably the one responsible for feeding yourself three times a day. So if you're interested in learning how to get enough protein on vegetarian and vegan diets, read on.

How to Get Enough Protein As a Vegetarian

View this post on Instagram

There are countless benefits to eating a plant-based diet — not only is it believed to be the single best thing you can do to help the planet, but it’s also proven to have health benefits for your body. But the single greatest impact that veganism has is on the lives of animals. ⁠ ⁠ By going vegan, you are helping to save around 365 animal lives each year (even if you weren’t eating meat every day, there are still many other ways animals die as a result of the animal agriculture industry). Ready to make a change? Click the link in bio to learn more about the benefits of being vegan, and tips for switching to a plant-based diet. ⁠ ⁠ #livegreen #learngreen #vegan #plantbased #sustainability #greenmatters⁠

A post shared by Green Matters (@greenmatters) on

Just like while on an animal-based diet, when you're observing a vegetarian or vegan diet, you'll also get your protein from food — most people do not need to supplement protein on a plant-based diet. 

The average sedentary man requires a minimum of about 56 grams of protein a day, and for the average sedentary woman, about 46 grams, according to Healthline — and those amounts are very easy to achieve in a day, without even trying. Depending on how active you are or if you're trying to build muscle, it's typically recommended to eat a higher amount of protein. Sometimes, people looking to increase their protein intake for a specific reason (such as building muscle) will opt to supplement their diet with plant-based protein powder

That said, by eating a varied diet filled with plants, it's pretty much impossible not to get sufficient protein. Not to mention, have you ever met someone with a protein deficiency? Probably not.