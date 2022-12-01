Royals Will and Kate Prepare to Announce 2022 Earthshot Prize Winners at Star-Studded Event
Royals fans in Massachusetts are excited to welcome William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston, where they are visiting to announce the 2022 Earthshot Prize winners.
Who are the winners of the royal couple’s environmental prize this year? And who has won the award, which comes with a £1 million (about $1.2 million USD) reward, in past years? Keep reading for a look into this year’s ceremony, the 2022 finalists, and past winners.
What is the Earthshot Prize?
Prince William and David Attenborough first unveiled the Earthshot Prize in 2020; in 2021, William presented the first five Earthshot Prize winners with their awards, which honor those creating solutions “that will repair our planet this decade.”
Every year until 2030, William will present five winners with the Earthshot Prize, and an accompanying £1 million.
Will and Kate are in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
The 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is taking place in Boston, Mass., where Will and Kate arrived on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The visit marks their first time in the U.S. since 2014, as reported by CBS News.
According to the news outlet, the royal couple is centering their three-day Massachusetts trip on environmental work; they met with organizers responding to local rising sea levels at Greentown Labs; they are also expected to visit Harvard University's Center on the Developing Child; and of course, they will attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, taking place on Friday, Dec. 2.
The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will feature musical performances from Billie Eilish, Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox, and Ellie Goulding. Actors Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara, and Shailene Woodley will present prizes, as will Princess Kate. And Prince William will deliver the closing remarks, as reported by People.
Who are the Earthshot Prize winners in 2022? Here are the finalists.
The Earthshot Prize will not announce the five 2022 winners until the Dec. 2 ceremony, though the 15 finalists for the 2022 award have been listed on the website ahead of the event. They are:
- 44.01, an environmental organization from Oman
- Ampd Enertainer, an electric battery storage system from Hong Kong, China
- The City of Amsterdam, the Netherlands for its circular economy efforts
- Desert Agricultural Transformation, a process turning barren desert into farmable land in China
- Fleather, a sustainable leather alternative made from used flowers in the Ganges in India
- Hutan, a research organization in Malaysia
- Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia
- Kheyti’s greenhouse-in-a-box in India
- LanzaTech, a company using bacteria to recycle carbon pollution in the U.S.
- Low Carbon Materials, a company making construction greener in the U.K.
- Mukuru Clean Stoves, a company making stoves that burn cleaner and produce less harmful pollution than traditional stoves in Kenya
- Notpla, a plastic alternative made from seaweed and other plants, from the U.K.
- Roam, a company making electric vehicles in Africa, for Africa
- SeaForester, an organization using “seaforestation” techniques to restore seaweed forests in Portugal
- The Great Bubble Barrier, a unique solution to plastic pollution in rivers and oceans, in the Netherlands
These were the five Earthshot Prize winners in 2021:
In 2021, the five Earthshot Prize winners were:
- Costa Rica, for the country’s reforestation efforts over the past 30 years
- Takachar, a machine that can be attached to farm tractors to transform agricultural and forest waste into bio-based fuel and fertilizer, in India
- Coral Vita, a company that takes coral it grows on land and then plants it in oceans, from the Bahamas
- Food Waste Hubs, which help donate surplus food from food businesses to people need in Milan, Italy
- Enapter’s AEM Electrolyser technology, which transforms renewable electricity into hydrogen gas that has zero emissions, from Thailand, Germany, and Italy.