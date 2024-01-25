Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living How to Crochet a Heart: An Easy, Step-by-Step Tutorial for Beginners To crochet a heart, start with a magic ring and continue working in rounds. Here's a step-by-step tutorial for beginners. By Rayna Skiver Jan. 25 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

If you want to learn how to crochet a heart as a beginner, you’re in luck. Most patterns are incredibly easy and quick, which is perfect for anyone new to the craft.

Hearts aren’t just a simple crochet project — they can also be used as a building block to create a variety of other items. Stick around for a basic step-by-step crochet heart guide, as well as a few ideas for the finished product.

Step 1: Find a guide that works for you.

If you want to crochet a heart, it’s best to find a tutorial matching your skillset and learning style. Not all crochet hearts are the same — there are actually a few different ways to make one, and some methods are more beginner-friendly than others.

For newbies, find a pattern that sticks to basic stitches only. This will ensure that you’re able to understand the directions clearly and successfully complete the project. Once you master basic crochet hearts, moving on to something more complex will be easier to achieve. It doesn’t matter if you’re following a written pattern or watching a video tutorial. All that matters is that your format of choice makes sense to you.

Step 2: Collect all of the necessary supplies to make a crochet heart.

To make a simple crochet heart, you will need very few supplies. There’s no need for fancy yarn or special tools, you just need the basics: A crochet hook, scissors, some yarn, and a tapestry needle.

The size of your hook depends on the weight of your yarn, so it’s important to adjust accordingly. However, many crochet hearts require a 5-millimeter hook, which is probably one of the most commonly used sizes. When it comes to yarn, a simple cotton or acrylic yarn will work great.

Step 3: Make a magic ring.

To start your crochet heart, begin by making a magic ring, aka a magic circle or magic loop. Yes, for some, this first step might be the trickiest — don’t let it stop you from giving the project a try! Many beginners struggle with making a magic ring, but with enough practice, it will become second nature.

If you’ve watched tutorial after tutorial and still can’t get it, you can try an alternative. On YouTube, crocheters can find a few different ways to achieve the desired results (no gap in the center) without having to figure out the magic ring.

Once you’ve figured out the magic circle, you can begin the first round. For this pattern, you will need to know single crochet, half double crochet, double crochet, and treble crochet, according to Sarah Maker.

Start the first round by chaining two. Next, stitch three treble crochet, four double crochet, one treble crochet, four double crochet, and three treble crochet. Chain two again, and then slip stitch right into the center of your magic circle. Before beginning the next round, pull on the tail end of your yarn — this will close the magic ring.

Step 4: Continue working in rounds.

Start round two by adding a single crochet into the chain two space. In the next stitch, insert two half double crochet and one double crochet. Move on and insert three double crochet into the nearest stitch, two double crochet into the next, and then one double crochet into the following four stitches.

In the next stitch, add one double crochet, one treble crochet, and one double crochet. Again, insert one double crochet into each of the following four stitches. Add two double crochet into the upcoming stitch and then three into the next. Now, insert one double crochet and two half double crochet into the following stitch.

To finish off this second and final round, single crochet into the chain two space and slip stitch into the last round. This will give you a medium-sized heart.

Step 5: Weave in the tail end of your yarn.

