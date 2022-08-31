Dolly Parton Launches Dog Apparel Line "Doggy Parton," Which Will Benefit Animal Rescue Farm

“Puppy Love was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Dolly Parton said in an Instagram video on Aug. 31.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more, with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” she added. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”