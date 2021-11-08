8 Vegan Gift Baskets That Will Easily Brighten Anyone’s Day

8 Vegan Gift Baskets That Will Easily Brighten Anyone’s DayBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Nov. 8 2021, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
You know you've hit adulthood when you've started sending out gift baskets on special occasions — whether your cousin just moved into a new house, or if you simply want to brighten a friends' day, there are so many unique vegan gift baskets out there that literally everyone can enjoy. Regardless if you opt for a fruit bouquet or a cookie box, you can effortlessly put a smile on your loved ones' face with any of these amazing gift options.
Vegancuts' Snack Favorites Oversized Box
Vegancuts' Oversized Snack Box ($39.99) comes with classy vegan treats that are perfect for a friend preparing a hospital bag prior to their due date, or embarking on a honeymoon. The snacks rotate regularly, but right now, you can find things like Hungry Buddha Lemon Blueberry Keto Bars, Munch Rights BBQ Baked Puffs, RightRice Risotto, and Māla Girl Broths. Featuring more than 17 snacks, drinks, and food items, one box can literally fill a pantry to the brim with delicious goodies of the like.
Spoonful of Comfort's Vegan Gourmet Meal
Spoonful of Comfort's Vegan Gourmet Meal ($84.99) comes with mouth-watering heat-and-eat meals that are both plant-based and gluten-free. You can expect to receive six servings of Harvest Vegetable Soup, 12 dinner rolls, 12 cookies, a ladle, a personalized notecard, and adorable reversible and reusable packaging. You can also add in extra gift items like tea, socks, blankets, robes, and books — it all depends on how much you want to spoil your giftee.
Manhattan Frutier's Strictly Vegan Surprise
Manhattan Frutier's Strictly Vegan Surprise ($82) comes with three or four pieces of seasonal fresh fruit, two types of Emmy's Organic Chocolate Coconut Cookies, and Vegan Choc-a-Block Cookies. Everything is completely vegan, organic, and it all has a super classy feel — so you can make the receiver feel like they're truly living the high life. Maybe send them a few bath bombs from Lush, too, for a little icing on the cake.
Edible Arrangements
Edible Arrangements' Simply Edible Bouquet ($49.99) makes for a totally classic surprise, whether the person you're gifting is vegan or if they simply love a good old-fashioned fruit arrangement. It comes with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and strawberries, which come in all different shapes, and — as you would probably imagine — are arranged like a bundle of flowers. It's a truly romantic gesture, in our books, if you're looking to tell someone they're "the one."
Insomnia Cookies' Vegan 12 Cookie Box
Insomnia Cookies' Vegan 12 Cookie Box ($30) lets you mix and match 12 of the cookie company's vegan cookies, which include: Classic Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Birthday Cake, and right now, Pumpkin Spice Latte. If the person you're gifting has a sweet tooth, this really is the ultimate present. Just make sure their fridge is stocked with almond milk when you send it, because that's definitely key for the ultimate cookie-eating experience.
Thrive Market's Vegan Starter Shopping List
Perfect as a housewarming gift, Thrive Market's Vegan Starter Shopping List ($25.14) equips your receiver with delicious, relatively healthy plant-based kitchen staples like Native Forest coconut milk powder, Thrive Market's coconut oil, organic sprouted brown rice, Sophie's Kitchen Black Pepper Vegan Toona, organic pinto beans, and lightly salted plantain chips.
Bougie Bakes' Vegan Pumpkin Szn Bundle
Everyone loves receiving fresh baked goods, which is why we love Bougie Bakes' Vegan Pumpkin Szn Bundle ($65). In addition to being totally vegan, it's all gluten- and sugar-free, and it includes 16 Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies and 16 Vegan Pumpkin Pecan Mini Muffins, for a total of 32 baked goods. If any of my friends are reading this... you now know what's at the top of my holiday list.
Goldbelly's Noci Vegan Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Make sure you're sending Goldbelly's Noci Vegan Cheese & Charcuterie Board ($145) to someone who you're spending forever with, because this is another seriously romantic treat. CheeseBoarder founders Aaron & Julie Menitoff compiled a "dreamy and creamy vegan cheese & charcuterie board" that's equipped with small-batch vegan Port Cheddar, Herb De Provence, Living Plantfully Bacun, and Thai Crystallized Ginger that's sourced from cheesemongers and charcutiers from around the world.