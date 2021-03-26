The Best Sustainable Weighted Blankets

Finding sustainable textiles in an unsustainable world isn’t always easy. This is especially true when it comes to niche or novel products such as weighted blankets. These comfy, body-hugging blankets have become hugely popular in recent years for the way they envelop our bodies, relieve anxiety, and fight insomnia. With so many companies jumping on the bandwagon, finding the right weighted blanket can be a challenge, and finding a sustainable weighted blanket can seem even harder — but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.