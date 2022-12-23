Basement Flooding 101: What to Do if There’s Water Downstairs

It's every homeowner's worst nightmare to wake up to a basement that's completely submerged in water, but unfortunately, it's an issue that's all too common. Whether you had a pipe burst, or if torrential rainstorms led to water seeping in through the walls, it's a crucial issue that requires immediate attention.

So, what should you do if your basement floods? Getting the water out as soon as possible is absolutely imperative, for the sake of your belongings and your home.