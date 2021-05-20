How to Successfully Unclog a Drain Using Baking Soda, Vinegar, and a Little Know-How

Minor plumbing issues such as clogged drains can cost hundreds of dollars if you choose to involve professionals. And while you might still have to involve a plumber for more complicated, deep-seated clogs, you can save yourself quite a few bucks by learning how to unclog a drain with baking soda . Luckily, we’re here to tell you just how to do that.

How to unclog a drain with baking soda:

On its own, baking soda has a number of household uses; but combine it with vinegar, and you’ve got an eco-friendly chemical reaction that can take out even the most stubborn messes. When people discuss unclogging a drain with baking soda, they usually mean baking soda and vinegar. The fizzing, bubbling reaction is perfect for forcing out stubborn clogs.

This method below is adapted from YouTuber Pan the Organizer’s instructions on how to unclog a drain with baking soda and vinegar.

Source: Pan the Organizer / YouTube

Step 1: Pour a pot of boiling water down the drain. You can heat this water on the stove or in an electric kettle, but it must still be boiling when it hits that drain.

Step 2: Next, pour one cup of baking soda directly down the drain and let that sit for 5 to 10 minutes. You do not need to combine this with water or vinegar yet, just the baking soda itself will do.

Step 3: Next, pour one cup of white vinegar down the drain as well. The 1:1 ratio is important to achieve the proper chemical reaction. You should see a lot of foaming bubbling up and around the drain — this indicates the chemicals are doing their job.

Step 4: If you have a drain cover, cover or plug the drain and wait another 5 to 10 minutes for the chemicals to do their work. Then, pour another pot of boiling water down the drain. This will loosen up all the fizzy gunk you’ve created.

Step 5: Run the hot tap water for 5 minutes to make sure you have a clear path and the drain is unclogged.

Source: Getty Images