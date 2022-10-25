Global Warming Makes Winter Colder and Hotter — This Is How

You’ve heard it a million times: the comment "Well, if global warming is real, then why is it 10 degrees outside?” It’s easy to understand where this comment is coming from, because technically, it makes perfect sense. As it turns out, the topic is actually pretty complicated.

Sometimes, two things can be true at once. This is exactly the case with global warming and how it affects the winter season. Global warming makes winters colder and hotter — yup, both are true.