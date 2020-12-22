What Is Hydroponic Gardening? Here's How Soil-Free Gardening Works

The concept of hydroponic, water-based gardening has actually been around for thousands of years. It’s an environmentally-friendly process that uses different “growing mediums” to facilitate plant growth without the aid of soil. Scientists study it at NASA , governments are beginning to adopt it, teenagers use it in the classroom, and hobbyists are even starting to grow their own hydroponic gardens in their homes. Yet, in order to understand the complex system that allows plants to grow without soil, we must first answer the question, what is hydroponic gardening ?

It wasn’t until the 1950s that scientists started experimenting with soil-less gardening again. Since then, many countries have begun using hydroponics for crop production, including Holland, Germany, and Australia , to name a few. Nowadays, it’s one of the most widely-used agricultural practices — and it’s used for much more than just growing a few cannabis plants in your cousin’s basement.

Two of the earliest examples of water gardening are the fabled Hanging Gardens of Babylon , which was said to be one of the first Seven Wonders of the ancient world, and the Floating Gardens of China , as per History. Both of these wondrous gardens were the work of early human ingenuity, though it would thousands of years before the idea of a soil-less garden found its way back into our collective consciousness.

What are the benefits of hydroponics?

Believe it or not, hydroponics has proved to have several advantages over soil gardening. According to TheHydroponicsPlanet, the growth rate on a hydroponic plant is 30 to 50 percent faster than a soil plant, grown under the same conditions. And not only do these plants grow faster, but their yield is also far greater. But why are plants grown without soil growing so much better?

Scientists believe that hydroponic plants grow better because of the extra oxygen present in the growing mediums that are used in hydroponic systems, as per TheHydroponicsPlanet. Plants with more oxygen in their root system help them to absorb nutrients faster than those in aerated soil.

Additionally, in a hydroponic system, the nutrients are mixed in with the water, which is then delivered right into the root system. Because of the flow of the water, the nutrients are being delivered to the root system several times a day, so very little energy is used by the plant, thereby giving it more energy to grow faster and produce more fruit.

Another benefit of hydroponic gardening has to do with a distinct lack of garden pests that are present in other soil-related forms of agriculture. No dirt means fewer bug infestations, fewer fungus problems, and less disease. Plants grown on hydroponic farms tend to be happier, healthier, higher-producing plants.