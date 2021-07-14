Earthworms in Your House? Here's How to Get Rid of Them

We all expect to find earthworms burrowing through our garden soil, but seeing them wriggling around on the floor of our basement or bathroom is another matter entirely. When this happens, our first instinct is to pick the harmless little buggers up and get them outside where they belong, but our second instinct is to try and understand how they got there to begin with. It’s an unusual circumstance, that much is true. But don’t panic — it’s easy enough to get rid of earthworms in your home.