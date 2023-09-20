Home > Small Changes > Home Should You Be Stripping Your Pillows? "Everyone's Grandmother" Explains Pillow Cleaning Social media sensation @brunchwithbabs shares her routine for stripping pillows. Here's how and why you should do it. By Kate Underwood Sep. 20 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET Source: brunchwithbabs/TikTok @brunchwithbabs shared how to "strip" pillows for a fresh clean sleep.

Have you ever considered the dirt and oils likely trapped in your upholstery or bedding? It's a disgusting thought that could prompt you to toss out those items entirely, which isn't very sustainable. However, everyone's favorite grandma on social media, @brunchwithbabs, tells us we need to try stripping pillows rather than replacing them every 12 months, as some experts suggest.

Article continues below advertisement

What is pillow stripping, and why is it a good idea? Here's what to know about @brunchwithbabs' viral video — plus, everything you can do to prepare for stripping your pillows.

Source: Madalyn Cox/Unsplash Even with pillowcases, pillows take a lot of abuse from their humans and pets.

Article continues below advertisement

How to strip pillows in the bathtub:

TikTok creator @brunchwithbabs shared her tip for stripping pillows in March 2023, saying that around Daylight Saving Time, you might take the time change as a reminder to do some deep cleaning. She recommends stripping pillows at least once a year because of all the dirt, body oils, and other things that build up over time.

The video, with over 1.2 million likes as of September 2023, shows viewers how to strip pillows to make them feel like new. Her instructions say to first fill a bathtub with "the hottest water possible" before adding a mixture of cleaning ingredients: 1/4 cup baking soda

1/4 cup Borax

2 cups liquid laundry detergent (or 1/2 cup powdered laundry detergent)

Article continues below advertisement

Next, once your mixture has dissolved, you can add your pillows, submerge them in the water, and soak for 24 hours. In the comments, @brunchwithbabs says she can fit four pillows in one bathtub. Her instructions say to "flip" pillows occasionally during soaking. Then, drain the tub and squeeze out the excess water.

After getting the pillows as dry as possible, place the pillows in the washing machine, select the normal cycle, and don't add any detergent. Following the wash cycle, dry the pillows in your dryer with wool dryer balls (or even tennis balls).

Article continues below advertisement

@brunchwithbabs 🧺Pillow Talk🧺 Daylight savings, a good reminder it’s time to strip your pillows! You should strip your pillows at least once a year in order to rid them of all the build up, grime and body oils that a washing machine can not get out. Here is how I strip my pillows to make sure they stay clean and fluffy. 🧺Fill the bathtub with the hottest water possible 🧺Dissolve the stripping mix in hot tub water: ¼ cup baking soda ¼ cup borax 2 cups liquid laundry detergent or ½ cup powder laundry detergent 🧺Add the pillows and submerge 🧺Soak pillows up to 24 hours. Flip pillows in the tub every once in a while during the soak. 🧺Drain tub and squeeze out excess water from pillows 🧺Immediately following stripping, wash pillows on normal cycle without detergent 🧺Dry without dryer sheets. Use tennis or dryer balls instead and toss in dryer until pillows are dry and fluffy Enjoy! Sweet Dreams. 🧺 XO Babs #pillowstripping #springcleaning #springforward ♬ original sound - everyone’s grandmother

Why do you need to strip pillows?

If you think about it for a few seconds, you'll probably come to the same conclusion: our pillows grow dirty with use. Sleeping on them for eight or more hours daily adds to much grime. According to @brunchwithbabs, the washing machine doesn't fully remove all of the icky stuff that can reside in your pillows, so she strips them yearly.

Article continues below advertisement

You might find yourself motivated to strip your pillows after seeing the gross brown water remaining in the tub in her TikTok video. One person commented: "Why do I feel like I have to do this now right this second." Some viewers felt this was more of a hassle than the washing machine. One commented: "Washing machine works just as well using the bulky items wash cycle."

Although many chimed in saying that the washing machine should be just as effective, according to @brunchwithbabs, pillow stripping helps remove what the washing machine leaves behind.