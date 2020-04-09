Spring Cleaning Tips: How to Make the Most of Your Time at Home

It may not feel like spring since most of us are tucked away inside, desperately trying to #FlattenTheCurve of coronavirus but as the old saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, and so, it’s time to start thinking about a little spring cleaning.

After all, there isn’t much else to do while stuck inside anyway. We might as well all come out of this COVID-19 self-isolation thing with an immaculate, well-organized, and cleaned home. Right?!

Spring cleaning is the practice of cleaning your house at the start of spring, as the weather gradually becomes warmer. The thought process behind spring cleaning is that a home could benefit from a thorough cleaning — not just a surface-level one — after the long, cold months of winter.

What is included in spring cleaning?

The good news about spring cleaning is that there really aren’t any rules. Spring cleaning is more of a general idea than a specific method of cleaning or organizing. While some camps of organizational thinking have specific guidelines for how you “should” clean or organize your house, a spring cleaning is really what you make it.

For example, under the KonMari Method of tidying up, you should clean or organize your house by category, not by room. Other ways of organizational thinking will recommend combing through your house room by room — start with the kitchen, then once that’s finished, move on to the living room, etc. Oprah, for example, offers this room-by-room spring cleaning schedule categorized by time slots on her website. It doesn’t matter which method you use; it just has to work for you and your lifestyle.

Source: iStock

While there are no set rules for a spring cleaning, you should try to go through everything as thoroughly as possible. Make sure to tackle each of your main rooms, bathrooms, and don’t forget about the closets. If you are feeling super ambitious, tackle the garage, too.

Try to get rid of anything you don’t use, need, or didn’t know you had by donating it. If something is broken, get rid of it — recycle it if possible, and toss it if not. If you’re up to the challenge, go through your clothes closets and sort through your seasonal clothes, getting ready for the summer wardrobe and donating winter/fall pieces you didn’t wear, are well-worn, or that you don’t want.

Some people choose to get extremely thorough with their spring cleaning, as in power washing the house or backyard patio, deep cleaning the rugs, and washing the windows. You can also extend the spring cleaning to the outdoor parts of your property — the front and backyards. Mow the lawns, clean up the garden beds in preparation for the warmer months, and trimming the trees, plants, and bushes.