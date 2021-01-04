What Are the Best Cruelty-Free Comforters? These Vegan Down Options Will Keep You Toasty

The term cruelty-free is bandied about a lot in the green space, but very few people understand what it actually means. In terms of cosmetics, the definition can vary a great deal, and sadly, the same holds true for bedding as well. Not all bedding is cruelty-free or vegan, and finding one that meets your ethical standards can be difficult.

Luckily for you, we’re here to help you out! We have gathered the best cruelty-free down comforter alternatives to explain just how easy the process can be.