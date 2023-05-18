Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Here's What Hearts of Palm Tastes Like, and How to Prepare This Nutty Veggie If you're tired of the same old salad, add a little crunch and dash of earthy flavoring with hearts of palm. So, what does hearts of palm taste like? By Kate Zuritsky May 18 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Summer is just around the corner, so I’m substituting fried chicken and Thai food for healthy salads. My pet bunny always has a fresh supply of romaine lettuce in the fridge — and sometimes I’ll steal it. I used to find traditional salads boring and unsatisfying, but that was until I discovered hearts of palm.

Whether at Aldi or Costco, I always pick up a can or large jar of hearts of palm so I can add it to my salad or eat it straight from the package. It adds an extra layer of crunch and a dash of slightly nutty flavor that’s healthier than tortilla strips or pita crisps.

Hearts of palm are considered a delicacy, and found in the inner core of certain types of palm trees. So, what does hearts of palm taste like?

What are hearts of palm?

As the name suggests, hearts of palm are cut from the core of a native species of palm trees such as the cabbage palm and acai palm found in South and Central America. Once harvested, they’re exported in cans or jars with water or brine and are sold as a solid tube or sliced into rings.

Hearts of palm look like thick white asparagus, and they’re a popular vegan substitute for seafood in dishes like ceviche. While it’s a popular ingredient in Latin American and Caribbean cuisines, it can be found at just about any grocery store, health food store, or online.

What does hearts of palm taste like?

Also known as palmito or palm cabbage, hearts of palm remind me of a smoother artichoke heart. They have a mild, earthy, and slightly nutty flavor similar to a white asparagus or a water chestnut, they’re tender and easy to cut, and the texture is creamy and crunchy.

How are hearts of palm used?

Hearts of palm are naturally low in calories and fat, and provide a good source of protein, fiber, calcium, and vitamin B6. They're a tasty, gluten-free, cholesterol-free veggie most commonly tossed in salads, but there are other uses too. Imitation crab cakes: For vegans or those who don’t eat shellfish, substitute it for crab meat. Simply combine it with mayonnaise, seasoning (like Old Bay), panko breadcrumbs, a dash or lemon juice, corn, and you’ve got hearts of palm crab cakes.

Shred for tacos: Whether vegetarian, or just looking to upgrade your tacos, add shredded hearts of palm as a substitute for meat, or an extra boost of crunch and flavor. Grill or roast: Throw hearts of palm on the grill for a smoky, soft taste and texture similar to eggplant, and toss it in a garlicky sauce. Low-carb pasta: Hearts of palm pasta is made with hearts of palm, and then shaped to resemble linguine. After rinsing and cooking, just add sauce and herbs.