Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Source: Shake Shack Shake Shack’s Long-Awaited Vegan Options Have Finally Arrived Although fast casual dining isn't often made with plant-based customers in mind, Shake Shack has finally released three new vegan options. By Lizzy Rosenberg May 2 2023, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

For the last several years, vegans across the nation have eagerly waited for Shake Shack to release fully plant-based menu items, and the NYC-based fast casual establishment has finally come through. Yes, starting on May 2, 2023, Shake Shack's three vegan menu items will start rolling out at all U.S. locations, and it goes without saying we're stoked to give them a try.

Jay Livingston, the Chief Marketing Officer of Shake Shack stated that the the restaurant's vegan options had been tested for a few years in select markets. “We take a fine-dining approach to culinary innovation and spent five years testing and refining our new Veggie Shack with our culinary team," he said.

"We’re also excited about our new non-dairy items — the Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake and Non-Dairy Chocolate Frozen Custard are made with plant-based milk from food tech leader NotCo," he added. "These impactful additions to our core menu give our guests more options, and we can’t wait to roll them out for Shack fans across the country.”

Shake Shack's new Veggie Shack burger can be made vegan — with a few alterations.

Shake Shack's latest addition to the plant-based lineup is the Veggie Shack ($8.29), which is coming three days after its plant-based counterparts, on Friday, May 5 — unless you're ordering from the Shack App, that is. Because if you order through the app, you can your hands on it as of May 2. But regardless, the patty packs in a tasty selection of veggies and grains, including mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa.

And even though the patty itself is vegan, the ShackSauce, cheese, and bun are not. So if you're strictly vegan, or if you have dairy/egg allergies, remember to ask for no sauce, cheese, or bun when you are placing your order. Additionally, the sandwich comes topped with crispy onions and pickles for some additional vegan crunch... yum.

However, both of Shake Shack's new dessert options are fully vegan.

Next up in the vegan lineup is the Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake ($6.39), which debuts for all customers on May 2. This plant-based twist on a frozen custard milkshake is made from AI-designed, pea protein-based NotMilk, from the company NotCo. Supposedly, it's highly reminiscent of the restaurant's traditional milkshake offering.

And last but not least in Shake Shack's vegan lineup is the Non-Dairy Frozen Custard ($4.69). Its chocolatey flavor and creamy texture makes even the most diehard dairy enthusiasts forget that it's made from a dairy alternative. Like the vegan shake, the custard is also made from NotMilk, and it will be available to customers nationwide on May 2. Needless to say, we're excited that Shake Shack is providing us with a dairy-free frozen treat we'll be enjoying this summer.

For vegetarians, Shake Shack still offers its critically-acclaimed 'Shroom Burger.

Though the Veggie Shack and dairy-free desserts are Shake Shack's first fully vegan offerings, the restaurant has offered a single vegetarian option for a few years now. That item is known as the 'Shroom Burger. It consists of a portobello mushroom patty that's stuffed with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, then it's breaded, and finally, deep fried. It's topped with lettuce, tomato, and special sauce, and it's sandwiched between two buns, making for a deliciously heart-stopping sammie.