These Are Some of the Simplest Tofu Recipes to Try This Year By Eva Hagan Feb. 15 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Tofu is not only a great source of plant-based protein (as it's derived from soybeans) but it is also incredibly versatile. If you want to try to incorporate more tofu into your diet, or are just looking for new ways to cook, try out these simple tofu recipes.

Each recipe on this list is vegan, easy to make, high in protein, and a great way to get into eating more tofu.

Weeknight Tofu Stir Fry

This Weeknight Tofu Stir Fry from Choosing Chia just takes 30 minutes to make, and it's vegan and gluten-free! It's great for a busy night during the week when you want something healthy and delicious, but don't want to spend too much time preparing a recipe.

This recipe involves just grabbing extra-firm tofu (the more firm, the more crispy), onion and garlic for flavor, a mix of vegetables of your choice, stir-fry sauce, and rice. After coating the tofu in cornstarch, cook it in a pan until golden brown. After this, saute the veggies in a pan, add the stir fry sauce, and voilà!

Air Fryer Tofu

If you have an air fryer (an amazing kitchen tool), this recipe by The Plant-Based School is a great way to quickly turn a block of firm tofu into crispy nuggets. Simply chop and toss a block of tofu in cornstarch with a little marinade of your choice. After fully seasoned, move the tofu to the air fryer and cook anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, or to your liking.

Easy, Vegan Tofu Scramble for Meal Prep

Any breakfast food lover should consider trying Workweek Lunch's tofu scramble recipe, a play on scrambled eggs that swaps the eggs for — you guessed it— tofu.

Not only is this a great high-protein breakfast (or lunch, dinner, snack), but it's really easy to make, and can be modified to your preferences. This recipe recommends picking up some firm tofu, and breaking it into little pieces in a pan with oil. Season the tofu with nutritional yeast, salt, soy sauce, onion powder, turmeric, garlic powder, pepper, and oregano. After the tofu is nicely seasoned you can start adding the vegetables, such as mushrooms, spinach, peppers, and onion. Cook until soft.

Tofu Smoothie With Banana & Vanilla

Yes, you read that right. Yes, I know it sounds weird. It maybe is a little weird. But according to Walder Wellness, this Tofu Smoothie With Banana & Vanilla is super creamy and sweet. It involves blending banana, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, your milk of choice, and a bit of tofu. Think of tofu as a base like a yogurt, to aid in the creamy texture of the smoothie.

Lemon Pepper Tofu Sheet Pan Dinner

This sheet pan tofu recipe by The Simple Veganista is efficient because you can cook all the ingredients together, and it only takes 20 minutes in the oven.

