Why Farm-Raised Shrimp Are Bad for the Environment

The commercial fishing industry might be a huge threat to marine ecosystems, but it also happens to be the cornerstone of many coastal economies. In an effort to relieve some of the pressure, many fisheries have gotten involved in farm-raising shrimp, also known as aquaculture.

While fish farming might have some benefits, the multi-billion dollar fishing industry also has widespread environmental repercussions, including those enterprises that specialize in farm-raising shrimp. Still, are farm-raised shrimp bad for the environment?