These Are — Hands Down — The Greatest Vegan Items From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has a little somethin'-somethin' for everyone, which fortunately includes us vegans. The widely-beloved nationwide grocery chain offers a variety of plant-based goodies, from pre-made vegan mac n' cheese to kale pesto to non-dairy maple oat milk. So, needless to say, it has everything that hungry plant-based folk like us could ever want. 

Some of the most highly-coveted items at Trader Joe's are unfortunately seasonal, while others come and go. But regardless, we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan Trader Joe's items so you can try them out during your next grocery haul.

Vegan Gingerbread Loaf

The TJ's Vegan Gingerbread Loaf is a nut-free, soy-free staple for vegan holiday celebrations. According to Instagram account @traderjoesgoesvegan it's incredibly flavorful and the texture is top-notch. It's available — seasonally — at the store for $4.29 per loaf... although a festive plant-based treat is kind of priceless, if you ask us.

Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto

vegan-kale-pesto-2-fly-1610637765068.jpg
Source: Trader Joe's

The Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto is a a cult favorite, blending kale, cashew butter, basil, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper, according to the Trader Joe's website. It tastes incredibly fresh, it isn't missing anything without the usual parm that pesto calls for, and it's super versatile, making for an awesome marinade, pasta sauce, salad dressing, or dip. It goes for $3.79 in the deli case. Run, don't walk.

Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups

Whether you have a nut allergy or if you simply want to try something new, the store's Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups are to die for. The minis make for a perfect ice cream topping, while the regular-sized variety makes for a solid midday pick-me-up. According to @traderjoesgoesvegan, they taste great when frozen.

Green Goddess Salad Dressing

green-goddess-1610638185585.jpg
Source: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is bringing back the '70s with a cruelty-free Green Goddess Salad Dressing. It combines Hass avocados, basil, chives, garlic, and apple cider vinegar, making way for a bold and incredibly light topping to your beloved salad. An 11-ounce bottle goes for $3.99 from the store's refrigerator case, so get it while it's cold.

Peanut Udon Noodle Salad

peanut-udon-1610638319360.jpg
Source: Trader Joe's

We know shopping while hungry is a major faux-pas, but if you're looking for something quick and easy on the way home from your grocery shopping adventure, grab the TJ's Peanut Udon Noodle Salad — you won't regret it. This Asian-inspired salad combines udon noodles with fresh crunchy veggies, dry-roasted peanuts, and a peanut-ginger dressing. Each 11.75 ounce container costs $4.49, so it's a cheap way to treat yourself.

Vegan Ranch Dip

63453-vegan-ranch-dip-1610638553764.jpg
Source: Trader Joe's

You know how much we love our ranch, as we're anxiously waiting for Hidden Valley to finally release the plant-based version of its classic dressing, but it turns out Trader Joe's has offered a vegan version all along. The Trader Joe’s Vegan Ranch Dip is coconut cream-based, flavored with garlic, shallots, chives, and dill, and it's super thick and creamy, making for an incredible crudité dip and veggie burger topping. For $3.49, it's definitely something we'll buy over and over again.

Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage

maple-oat-1610638809635.jpg
Source: Trader Joe's

Whether you decide to use the Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage in your coffee or in your cereal, it makes everything taste like a crisp fall morning. The oat-based beverage goes for $2.99 per 32-ounce carton, and it can be located within the store's refrigerator section.

Watermelon Jerky

Attention, fellow jerky junkies: Trader Joe's now offers its own version of watermelon jerky, an all-natural vegan spinoff of the classic dehydrated snack. According to foodie Instagram account @traderjoesvegan, the texture is seriously similar to regular jerky, and if you're embarking on any hiking adventures or road trips, it's certainly worth bringing along.

Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

The Trader Joe's Soy Creamy Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been a fan-favorite long before being vegan was "cool." It's a must-try for an after-dinner treat.

Chicken-less Orange Mandarin Morsels

Instagrammer @vegoutchicago spotted these Chicken-less Orange Mandarin Morsels, and fell in love with them instantly. Emulating the classic Chinese takeout staple, these are ideal for any night you simply don't feel like cooking a full meal from start-to-finish.

Kale Gnocchi

We've tried TJ's Cauliflower Gnocchi (which is also vegan), but the grocery store recently introduced Kale Gnocchi, and we're totally obsessed. 

Organic Creamy Cashew Yogurt

For any and all smoothie bowls and yogurt parfaits, Trader Joe's offers a droolworthy Organic Creamy Cashew Yogurt. @TraderJoesVegan tried the dairy-free treat, and said, "So yeah, this a thing now! I’m not a yogurt gal but I’ve been hearing great reviews from yogurt fans!" Needelss to say, it's a must-try, regardless of your yogurt opinions.

Vegan Jackfruit Cakes

Trader Joe's now makes a vegan version of crab cakes using jackfruit. That's right, and @traderjoesvegan said what all of us were thinking: "How freaking rad is this?!" Enough said.

Speculoos Cookie Butter

Obviously, the TJ's Speculoos Cookie Butter made it on our list. As the perfect topping to every piece of toast, butter cookie, and smoothie, it's a sweet and satisfying vegan nut butter that we can't get enough of. @vegnews calls it "totally addicting," and we definitely agree.

Vegan Mac & Cheese

Who doesn't love some pre-made mac and cheese? Trader Joe's version is comprised of shell pasta in rich, creamy sauce, and it's the perfect, quick on-the-go meal we've all been waiting for. Add a little of the Everything But The Bagel seasoning, and you're in for a real treat.

Turkeyless Protein Patties

If you were a fan of turkey burgers before going veg, you'll love the Trader Joe's Turkeyless Protein Patties — they taste incredibly lean, and make for a quick and easy lunch, if you're totally sick of those sad desk lunches. Topped with some of that Kale Pesto, they're truly to-die-for.

Trader Joe's has everything a hungry vegan could ever want, and the supermarket is always coming out with new goodies. We'll be waiting.

