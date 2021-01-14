These Are — Hands Down — The Greatest Vegan Items From Trader Joe's

You know how much we love our ranch, as we're anxiously waiting for Hidden Valley to finally release the plant-based version of its classic dressing, but it turns out Trader Joe's has offered a vegan version all along. The Trader Joe’s Vegan Ranch Dip is coconut cream-based, flavored with garlic, shallots, chives, and dill, and it's super thick and creamy, making for an incredible crudité dip and veggie burger topping. For $3.49, it's definitely something we'll buy over and over again.