5 Vegan Breakfast Ideas to Make With Your Thanksgiving Leftovers Pumpkin muffins, sweet potato pancakes, and other ethical eats. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 25 2024, 1:05 p.m. ET

Whether you whipped up a veritable feast for your Friendsgiving celebration or you went all out for a zero-waste, vegan Thanksgiving, chances are you have lots of leftovers taking up space in your refrigerator. Fortunately, there may be no greater meal than the one made by repurposing last night's dinner into a creative plant-based breakfast meal.

If you have a sweet tooth — or prefer savory breakfast ideas to satiate your vegan friends and family — we have ideas for your Thanksgiving leftovers. Without further ado, here are five creative ideas to make an amazing vegan breakfast with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

This date-based caramel apple crumble smoothie bowl epitomizes the fall season.

If you went apple picking to celebrate the fall season, this recipe will make good use of your extras. If you love the sweet scents of autumn, now is the time to put them all together for this glorious recipe. From the mind of I Love Vegan, this caramel apple crumble smoothie bowl combines cinnamon sticks, an apple, granola, and a smoothie base made from bananas, maple syrup, vanilla, coconut milk, and date-based caramel.

Vegan pumpkin muffins are the perfect breakfast treat — or anytime snack.

From Michelle Cehn's massive collection of World of Vegan Thanksgiving recipes comes this vegan pumpkin muffin that is great for breakfast or anytime indulgence. I loved using applesauce as both a sweetener and a plant-based egg substitute. However, according to the recipe, a vegan yogurt or mashed banana can moisten the muffins if you are in a pinch without applesauce.

The pumpkin purée makes this recipe easy to whip up, as we always have canned pumpkin in the pantry on Thanksgiving. As Cehn mentions in the recipe, these breakfast muffins go great with a homemade cup of coffee, complemented by your favorite plant-based coffee creamer.

These vegan sweet potato pancakes are highly customizable.

Julianne Lynch of No Sweat Vegan offers this vegan sweet potato pancake recipe that I love because it is easy to make, it is kid-friendly, and it is easily customizable. I enjoy Lynch's recommendation to add fruit to the pancakes to balance out the sweet potato taste.

If you would like to customize these sweet potato pancakes further for kids, Lynch recommends adding chocolate chips. While I tried the sweet potato pancakes with a berry-chia jam and chopped nuts as she recommended, I prefer fresh fruit, chocolate chips, and maple syrup or a vegan honey alternative.

A Thanksgiving leftover sandwich that Ross Geller would approve.

If you just finished watching the series of Thanksgiving specials from the beloved show Friends and you'd like to cook your own vegan "moist maker" that would make Ross Geller drool, look no further than this vegan Thanksgiving leftover sandwich from Thee Burger Dude. The moist maker in this vegan version features a slice of bread soaked in gravy to keep the leftovers moist (as the sandwich name implies).

To make this sandwich even more breakfast-themed, I added a layer of vegan egg. This seemed to give the sandwich the perfect brunch vibe I was looking for. Add in a delicious homemade pumpkin spice latte, and it felt like a Thanksgiving-for-breakfast sandwich that Ross and his chef sister Monica would be proud to eat.

This vegan sweet potato hash incorporates leftover veggies.

