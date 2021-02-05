These Are the Best Plant-Based Egg Substitutes for Baking — and Eating

These Are the Best Plant-Based Egg Substitutes for Baking — and EatingBy Stephanie Osmanski
Feb. 5 2021, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Living a vegan lifestyle is just about the best thing you can do for the environment, and for the most part, it's incredibly easy these days. But if you’ve ever found yourself in the middle of cooking or baking — or if you were simply craving a plant-based egg-and-cheese, you've probably felt a little stumped. Luckily, though, there are several vegan egg options.
From natural plant-based egg substitutes to other foods you can use instead of eggs, here are the 15 of the best plant-based egg substitutes, according to lifelong vegans.
Agar agar
A mixture of 1 tablespoon agar agar and 1 tablespoon water replaces one egg.
Applesauce
Swap ¼ cup applesauce for one egg.
Aquafaba
Aquafaba is the liquid found in a can of chickpeas — 3 tablespoons of aquafaba can replace one egg.
Arrowroot powder
To replace one egg, mix 2 tablespoons of arrowroot powder with 3 tablespoons of water.
Avocado
Use ¼ cup of mashed avocado for every egg needed in the recipe.
Banana
Swap ¼ cup mashed banana for one egg.
Carbonated water
Replace an egg with ¼ cup of carbonated water.
Ground flaxseed
Mix 1 tablespoon of ground flax with 3 tablespoons of water to replace one egg.
Nut butter
Mix a splash of water with 3 tablespoons of nut butter to replace one egg.
Silken tofu
Use ¼ cup silken tofu to replace one egg.
Vinegar and baking soda
Replace one egg with 1 teaspoon baking soda, plus 1 tablespoon of vinegar.
Commercial egg-replacers
If none of the natural egg-replacements above tickle your fancy, there are many commercial egg replacements on the market these days that might.
JUST Egg
JUST Egg makes a clean, sustainable plant-based egg substitute that's high in protein, and made entirely from mung beans. It works well in both baking recipes and for eating as a stand-alone alternative to eggs. You can scramble it or make it into an omelet — sans the cholesterol and, of course, without the unborn chicken.
Manitoba Milling Company
The Manitoba Milling Company makes flax, which can be used as a plant-based egg substitute. Farmed from their Canadian fields, flax is not just an egg substitute; it is also high in ALA omega-3, protein, soluble fiber, and a plant-based phytoestrogen called lignans.
The Neat Egg
The Neat Egg is just a mixture of chia seeds and garbanzo beans. To use the Neat Egg, you add 2 tablespoons of water to 1 tablespoon of Neat Egg mix. After mixing it thoroughly, that mixture should suffice as a replacement for one egg. However, it’s best to use the Neat Egg in recipes where the egg acts as a binder, not as a standalone egg, according to the packaging.
VeganEgg
VeganEgg is 100 percent plant based, it's also gluten-free, and made with genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Made from organic soy milk powder (amongst other ingredients), it’s also dairy-free, certified kosher, and comes in recycled packaging. We love that!