There's a Maple Syrup Shortage, and Yes, It's (Somewhat) Related to Climate Change

Maple syrup producers have been grappling with the stress of yielding less syrup than usual, and although demand for syrup increased during the pandemic (because of more at-home family breakfasts!) it doesn't seem like there will literally be a shortage of syrup in-stores. Your local Whole Foods and Trader Joe's will still be stocked with the good stuff — don't worry.

"One off year is no problem with meeting demand," said Allison Hope, the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association's executive director, as per Burlington Free Press . "If this was in a string of less-than-average crop years, yeah, we'd probably start to have that conversation." That said, producers are still in a bind for cash.

"[Sugar makers] have payments they still need to make for equipment if they bought it on credit like most farmers do," Hope continued. "You still have to pay your mortgage and other bills, but if you didn't make an average crop you're going to have to figure out how to handle it in a below-average year."

Hopefully next year will be better for the sake of New England's syrup producers, and — of course — for the sake of our Sunday brunches.