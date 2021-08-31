Is Pumpkin Spice Vegan? You Can Enjoy a Plant-Based Version of the Popular Fall Drink

As previously mentioned, a traditional pumpkin spice latte — whether you decide to order it from Dunkin' Donuts, Starbucks, or a local cafe – generally is not made vegan. A PSL is a latte, which is traditionally made with whole milk, and as a specialty drink, it's topped with whipped cream. However, ordering a vegan pumpkin spice latte is pretty easy — just stop at your local coffee shop of choice, and ask for a PSL that's made with either almond milk, oat milk, coconut milk, or soy milk, and ask for no whipped topping.

That way, you'll avoid all of the dairy, but you'll still get all of the pumpkin spice joy. See? Even after you go vegan you can still enjoy fall classics.

There are so many ways to enjoy pumpkin spice as a vegan — take any recipe for pumpkin spice baked goods or drinks, and use an egg replacement or plant-based nut milk if necessary. You can also look to vegan bakers such as @ohsheglows or @minimalistbaker who will likely release some next-level pumpkin spice recipes. We can't wait to see what you make.