Here Are 5 Yummy Vegan Peanut Butter Sandwich Ideas for Kids There are many updates to the classic PB&J sandwich. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 5 2024, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Crustless or crust-on? Chunky or smooth? Jelly, jam, marmalade, or preserves? There are so many creative ways to dress up the classic peanut butter sandwich, ensuring a healthy vegan meal or snack for kids and the young at heart.

If you are looking for vegan school lunch ideas, snack time recipes, and more, look no further. We have collected five of the best takes on a peanut butter sandwich that are affordable, accessible, and sure to be loved by kids.

This healthy PB and apple sandwich incorporates natural sweeteners.

Source: iStock

This recipe from The Simple Veganista is my go-to for a quick lunch on weekdays to add a serving of apples to my day. Incorporating Fuji apples, peanut butter, cinnamon, maple syrup, and coconut oil, there are heart-healthy fats, protein, and a host of other nutrients in this meal.

This recipe incorporates a countertop grill to make the sandwich grilled, which I find amplifies the gooeyness and flavors. However, for a quick and easy lunch that will add a flurry of wonderful nutrients to your kid's day, this peanut butter and apple sandwich is great either way.

A salad on your PB sandwich? Try it, you might love it!

Source: iStock

I appreciate the uniqueness of the different approaches to recipes that Vegan Easy takes. In the same way that a dollop of Thai peanut dressing makes a wonderful addition to a nourishing salad, this innovative recipe flips the script and puts the salad and peanut butter directly on a sandwich.

It might sound unique at first, but I actually enjoyed the way the peanut butter complements the carrots, cucumbers, and lettuce similarly to traditional salad dressing. If your kids are struggling to eat their veggies, this is a fun approach to making vegetables more palatable.

This easy-as-pumpkin-pie sandwich is a hit with kids in the fall.

Three ingredients are all it takes to replicate Detroit Vegan Finds' peanut butter and pumpkin butter sandwich above. While Trader Joe's English muffins and pumpkin butter are the stars of the show here, the simplicity of this recipe makes it easy to replicate with any vegan pumpkin butter and English muffin found at markets around the U.S.

The Vegan Elvis Sandwich incorporates rice paper bacon.

Vegan recipes from Thee Burger Dude are always a comfort food hit, and this recipe named after Elvis and his affinity for eating peanut butter and banana sandwiches offers a fun opportunity to jam out to classic Elvis with your kids. Incorporating rice paper bacon and Texas toast, this is one of the more unique takes on a peanut butter sandwich that you will ever find.

Jam and frozen berries make this PB&J a hit.

Source: iStock

This recipe from Roxy and Ben of SO VEGAN leans on both blackcurrant jam and frozen berries for a unique and innovative take on the classic PB&J. Their sandwich is also made using sourdough bread instead of the classic white bread. If your kids enjoy helping make food, they can butter and spread the jelly on the bread while you handle the next two steps.

