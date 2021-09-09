Apple Picking Tips to Help You Ring in the Fall Season

The telltale scent of pumpkin spice hangs on the edge of a summer breeze. It’s a sure sign that autumn is nearly upon us and it means that the leaves are about to turn and the apples are about to ripen. Apple picking isn’t just a fun fall activity that you can do with friends and family, it’s also a way to support local farmers and incorporate more healthy produce into your diet. But when should you plan to head to your local orchard? When is the best time for apple picking?