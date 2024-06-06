Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Want to Add More Color to Your Diet? Try These 10 Nutrient-Packed Vegan Summer Salads I'm drooling over this rainbow fruit salad. By Rayna Skiver Jun. 6 2024, Published 4:28 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

When you think of salads, a bowl of lettuce and tomatoes might come to mind. Well, luckily, it doesn’t have to be that way — there are plenty of salad recipes out there that are exciting, flavorful, and nutritious.

For more inspiration, check out these 10 vegan summer salads. With ingredients like blackberries, barley, plums, pistachios, and more, you’ll never get bored.

Summer Pasta Salad

Nothing says summer quite like a pasta salad. This recipe from HealthyGirl Kitchen is the ultimate side — not only is it a crowd-pleaser, but it’s also full of delicious veggies like grilled zucchini and sun-dried tomatoes. Once it’s paired with the homemade vinaigrette, it’s even better.

Quinoa, Cherry, and Pistachio Salad

This quinoa, cherry, and pistachio salad from @dianemorrisey is exactly what plant-based eaters mean when they say that being vegan doesn’t have to be boring. The light and refreshing quality of ingredients like cherries and arugula mixed with hearty favorites like pistachios and quinoa creates a perfect balance.

Crunchy, Creamy Tahini Salad

Thanks to Meliz Cooks, we now have an easy, yet still tasty, everyday salad recipe. If you love a good crunch paired with a tangy, creamy dressing, then this will be your new go-to meal. It doesn’t require any cooking or baking, and it’s free of animal products — that sounds like a win-win situation.

Summer Kale Salad

@hirawnick shared an exciting summer kale salad that uses fun ingredients like sweet potatoes, tofu feta, mustard hemp ranch, and sourdough croutons. This recipe might take a bit more work, but it’s well worth the effort. Don’t forget to massage your kale!

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Sometimes, we just need something quick and simple. This recipe from CD Fit takes less than 10 minutes to prepare and is packed with flavor. Plus, there’s no cooking involved. All you have to do is chop a few things and throw them together.

Rainbow Fruit Salad

Tired of vegetables? Try this rainbow fruit salad from Brown Girl Vegan instead. It’s refreshing, full of vitamins and minerals, and convenient — it doesn’t get much better than that. If you’re always busy, this is one of those recipes you’ll want to keep prepped and ready to go, especially on those hot summer days.

Mixed Bean Salad

Beans are one of the most powerful plant foods. They’re tasty, nutrient-dense, and versatile, which is probably why they’re so beloved by vegans and vegetarians alike. In this recipe, Plant Based on a Budget combines three types of beans with tomatoes, red peppers, lime juice, and more.

Blackberry, Avocado, and Arugula Salad

Salads don’t have to be made with just vegetables. Mixing seasonal fruits and veggies can create an appetizing and unique dish. This viral salad from Crowded Kitchen is a great example.

Crispy Barley Plum Salad

Grains make an awesome addition to salads. They tend to be high in fiber, which can help improve digestion and blood sugar, and they can keep you feeling full longer. Eat More Plants shared a mouthwatering barley plum salad recipe that’s perfect for a weekday lunch.

Asian-Style Tofu Salad