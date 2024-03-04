Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Forage Some Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms? Check Out These 10 Easy Recipes Chicken of the woods mushrooms are so meaty that even hardcore omnivores will be fooled by their taste and texture. By Angela Horn Mar. 4 2024, Published 3:41 p.m. ET Source: iStock

If you're a fan of exploring unique flavors in the world of plant-based cooking, then you’ll want to know about Laetiporus, better known as "chicken of the woods." This mushroom is a versatile and savory fungus known for its meaty texture and ability to mimic the taste of its feathered namesake, the chicken.

Chicken of the woods has captured the attention of foragers and food enthusiasts alike, and now it’s your turn. From crispy nuggets to flavorful curries, our tantalizing roundup of vegan chicken of the woods recipes will redefine how you view mushrooms in your cooking adventures.

Source: iStock

Sauteed Chicken of the Woods

In this recipe, Forager Chef sautees thickly sliced mushroom with shallots, garlic, thyme, and red and yellow peppers. He adds a little cumin at the end for an additional flavor boost.

Chicken of the Woods Rice Paper Wraps

@mycogrl fries up diced chicken of the woods mushrooms and veggies together with garlic, sesame oil, ginger, soy sauce, oyster sauce (make sure it’s vegan), and chili powder, and wraps the result in rice paper.

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

These crispy and versatile vegan chicken nuggets from @fascinatedbyfungi are dipped in flour, egg wash (which we recommend swapping for a vegan alternative!), and seasoned breadcrumbs.

Chicken of the Woods Mushroom Thai Red Curry

Another one from Forager Chef, this time a mushroomy take on a Thai classic. The recipe’s ingredient list is a little longer, but worth the effort. It features Asian staples like coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, and red curry paste.

Chicken of the Woods Battered and Crumbed with Doritos

Potato starch, flour, salt, cumin, and iced water make up the batter for this recipe from @MsShiandMrHe, while crushed Doritos take the place of breadcrumbs. (They say the spicy sweet chili flavor works best — and luckily, that flavor is vegan!)

Hashbrowns with Chicken of the Woods Mushroom

These hashbrowns from Hayley at Health Starts in the Kitchen include potatoes, carrots, onion, celery, and, of course, a good helping of chicken of the woods mushrooms. She adds parsley, chives, and cooking sherry for flavor.

BBQ Chicken of the Woods Mushroom Pizza

@SonofaBearHerbs fries up his foraged mushrooms with onion and barbecue sauce (hence the name of the recipe). He added the cooked shrooms to a store-bought pizza base and said the result was delicious!

Vegan Fried Popcorn Chicken with Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms

You’ll need flour, baking powder, spices (paprika, onion powder, thyme, sage, allspice, and garlic salt), and nutritional yeast (aka vegan liquid gold ) to make this plant-based popcorn chicken recipe from @InkwellArts.

Vegan Chicken of the Woods Coconut Curry

This recipe from Foraged has all the usual ingredient suspects you’d expect to find in a coconut curry: onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk, and turmeric. Serve it with jalapeños, cilantro, and, interestingly, frozen wineberries for a mouthwatering result.

Vegan Mexican Tacos with Chicken of the Woods Mushrooms

@ForagedbyFern pan-fries her mushrooms with onion, garlic, Mexican spices, and tomato puree to create this delicious recipe. She served it up on homemade tacos with a Mexcian salsa. Yum!

Chicken of the Woods Noodle Soup