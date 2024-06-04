Home > Small Changes > Food A Seasonal Fruit Guide for Your Next Farmer's Market Trip Give me all of the watermelon this summer and Vitamin C-rich fruits in the winter. By Jamie Bichelman Jun. 4 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: iStock

In the U.S., various fresh fruits make their way in and out of farmers markets and grocery stores depending on the season. It can be a tantalizing wait every bit as exciting as a new movie premiere for your favorite fruit (mine's watermelon) to greet you and enthusiastically whisk you away to your favorite season.

Check out our guide below to make sure you're capitalizing on the peak months to shop for the freshest fruit at the perfect time.

Source: iStock

What fruit is in season in the spring?

Some of the juiciest, sweetest, richest fruits are available during the spring season, many of which are perfect to snack on, include in your breakfast fruit smoothie, toss into a spring salad, or bake into a dessert. If you're a fan of sweet, tangy, and tart, you're going to love the top fruits on this list via The Pioneer Woman: Strawberries

Pineapple

Rhubarb

Meyer Lemons (a cross between a lemon and a sweet orange)

Mangoes

Apricots

Blueberries

Kumquats

Sweet Cherries

Mulberries

Grapefruits

Grapes

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's SNAP-Ed Connection, additional spring season produce includes: Apples

Bananas

Kiwifruit

Lemons and Limes

Rhubarb

Source: iStock

What fruit is in season in the summer?

Seriously, is there anything more liberating than breaking free from your work or school day, biting into ripe summer fruit, and feeling the warm sun on your skin? If you're a big fan of sweet and tart fruits this season, now is your time to step up and shout: give me all the berries!

There are some noticeable similarities between the seasons when it comes to various fruits, which is natural given overlapping growing seasons, and some fruits are specially bred to be hardier throughout the year. Per the USDA, here are the summer season fruits to add to your shopping list: Mangos

Tomatoes

Melon

Lemons

Beets

Blueberries

Bananas

Strawberries

Apples

Cantaloupe

Cherries

Peaches

Plums

Raspberries

Limes

Honeydew

Apricots

Blackberries

Watermelon

Aside from a plate of ice-cold watermelon to refresh the body and refuel the tummy after a summer run, my heaven includes the best stone fruit around — juicy mangoes, and lots of them.

Source: iStock

What fruit is in season in the fall?

Perhaps you are a vegan athlete following a nutritious meal plan in the summer and training for the bevy of fall season marathons and 5k races. The fruit in the fall season will sustain your energy and carry you through the finish line as the weather cools. Or maybe you're indulging in the coziness of autumn and seeking the perfect seasonal fruit to complement your pumpkin spice latte in the morning.

According to Delish, here are the best fruits to buy during the fall season: Cranberries

Pomegranates

Pears

Kumquats

Apples

Key limes

Grapes

Quinces

Persimmons

Passion fruit

Guava

Figs Speaking of: to celebrate the season and incorporate the sweetest fall fruits and veggies, we also recommend this vegan apple pie recipe, this vegan pumpkin pie recipe, and this vegan sweet potato pie recipe from Michelle Cehn at World of Vegan.

Source: iStock

What fruit is in season in the winter?