What Is Animal-Free Dairy Milk? It’s Vegan-Friendly, but It Isn’t Just a Milk Alternative

These days, there are so many dairy alternatives to choose from — in most coffee shops, you can choose from a massive selection of milks, including: oat, almond, rice, soy, pea, pistachio, cashew, or walnut milk.

However, brands have started releasing plant-based animal-free dairy milks. Similar to lab-grown meat, they can't be constituted as a milk alternative; however, they are free of animal byproducts, thanks to new scientific innovations.