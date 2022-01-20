How to Make the TikTok Green Goddess Salad… Which Is Basically a Chunky Dip

It may be surprising at first to hear that a salad was going viral on TikTok… but when you realize that said salad is actually a chunky, creamy dip — that’s vegan, filled with nutritious ingredients, and Lizzo-approved — it all starts to make sense.

TikTok’s famous Green Goddess Salad was created by Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked by Melissa, a New York City-based bakery chain that sells miniature cupcakes.