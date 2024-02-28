Recipe: Radhi Devlukia-Shetty's Plant-Based Chilled Soba Noodle Salad (Exclusive)
“What you eat — along with your daily habits and the thoughts you think — has the ability to completely transform every aspect of your health,” according to Radhi Devlukia-Shetty.
Is your plant-based diet in need of a colorful makeover? Perhaps a reset complete with chilled buckwheat noodles, crunchy rainbow veggies, and a sweet-n-spicy sambal oelek dressing will awaken your wearied tastebuds. Let us introduce you to Radhi Devlukia-Shetty's vegan Chilled Soba Noodle Salad recipe.
The clinical dietitian, plant-based cook, Ayurvedic health counselor, and dedicated vegan released her debut cookbook, JOYFULL, on Feb. 27, 2024, sharing with her audience diverse plant-based recipes brimming with vibrant spices that add flavor and aid in digestion, as well as tips for mindful eating and calming breathwork.
Devlukia-Shetty's formula for cold and delicious soba noodles, which is one of over 125 recipes in the cookbook, adds a Southeast Asian zing to your daily fare. It'll make your belly, not to mention your Instagram feed, undeniably happy.
How to make Chilled Soba Noodle Salad:
Featuring a creamy dressing that incorporates almond butter, citrus, and an Indonesian chili paste made of red cayenne peppers, vinegar, salt, and sugar, Devlukia-Shetty's Chilled Soba Noodle Salad doesn't compromise on flavor.
According to The Washington Post, both Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine use cayenne peppers to boost circulation. That kick of spice paired with sweetness from agave nectar and fresh carrots, bell peppers, and red cabbage makes for an invigorating flavor experience.
Below is the recipe for Chilled Soba Noodle Salad as it appears in JOYFULL, with permission from the author.
Chilled Soba Noodle Salad ingredients:
- 3½ ounces soba noodles
- 1 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper (about 1 large pepper)
- 1 cup peeled and julienned carrots (about 2 medium carrots)
- 1 cup finely shredded red cabbage (about ½ small head)
- ¼ cup Creamy Sambal Dressing (recipe follows)
- 2 tablespoons crushed peanuts or almonds, toasted in a dry pan until fragrant
- 2 tablespoons finely shopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds
Creamy Sambal Dressing ingredients:
- ½ cup unsweetened almond butter
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice (2 to 3 limes)
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon agave nectar
- 1 teaspoon sambal oelek
Creamy Sambal Dressing instructions:
In a blender, combine the almond butter, ¼ cup water, the soy sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, agave, and sambal and blend until smooth. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Chilled Soba Noodle Salad instructions:
- Cook the soba noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
- In a large bowl, toss the noodles with the bell pepper, carrot, and cabbage. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss again to coat.
- Serve sprinkled with the peanuts, cilantro, and sesame seeds.
NOTE: You could sauté the vegetables and make this a warm noodle dish instead.
Radhi Devlukia-Shetty's plant-based cookbook JOYFULL is now available for purchase.