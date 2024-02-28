Recipe: Radhi Devlukia-Shetty's Plant-Based Chilled Soba Noodle Salad (Exclusive)

Source: Excerpted from JOYFULL: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, live Radiantly. Copyright @ 2024 by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Alanna Hale. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

“What you eat — along with your daily habits and the thoughts you think — has the ability to completely transform every aspect of your health,” according to Radhi Devlukia-Shetty.

Is your plant-based diet in need of a colorful makeover? Perhaps a reset complete with chilled buckwheat noodles, crunchy rainbow veggies , and a sweet-n-spicy sambal oelek dressing will awaken your wearied tastebuds. Let us introduce you to Radhi Devlukia-Shetty 's vegan Chilled Soba Noodle Salad recipe.

The clinical dietitian, plant-based cook, Ayurvedic health counselor, and dedicated vegan released her debut cookbook, JOYFULL , on Feb. 27, 2024, sharing with her audience diverse plant-based recipes brimming with vibrant spices that add flavor and aid in digestion, as well as tips for mindful eating and calming breathwork.

Devlukia-Shetty's formula for cold and delicious soba noodles, which is one of over 125 recipes in the cookbook, adds a Southeast Asian zing to your daily fare. It'll make your belly, not to mention your Instagram feed, undeniably happy.

Source: Excerpted from JOYFULL: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, live Radiantly. Copyright @ 2024 by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Alanna Hale. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, and imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Featuring a creamy dressing that incorporates almond butter, citrus, and an Indonesian chili paste made of red cayenne peppers, vinegar, salt, and sugar, Devlukia-Shetty's Chilled Soba Noodle Salad doesn't compromise on flavor.

According to The Washington Post, both Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine use cayenne peppers to boost circulation. That kick of spice paired with sweetness from agave nectar and fresh carrots, bell peppers, and red cabbage makes for an invigorating flavor experience.

Below is the recipe for Chilled Soba Noodle Salad as it appears in JOYFULL, with permission from the author.