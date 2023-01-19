Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Source: Juicy Marbles Cure Your Steak Craving With These Vegan Steaks By Sophie Hirsh Jan. 19 2023, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

There's a vegan alternative to pretty much any and every animal product these days — steak included. A number of vegan steak products have hit the market in recent years, helping meat-eaters make the transition to plant-based lifestyles.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a look into a few of the brands making exciting vegan steak products.

Juicy Marbles is making whole-cut vegan steaks.

Source: Juicy Marbles

Juicy Marbles' 2x Thick-Cut Filets, which are plant-based tender steaks, have been blowing vegans away ever since they hit the market in 2022. As described by the brand, the filet is "by far the most tender piece of plant meat you can get," with marbling that seriously resembles a real piece of raw steak. The product can also be cooked on the stove just like you would with conventional steak.

Article continues below advertisement

The steaks are truly plant-based, as they are made primarily from 70 percent soy protein isolate and wheat protein isolate; other ingredients include sunflower oil, beetroot powder, iron, yeast extract, and vitamin B12. Like meat, they are high in protein; unlike real meat, they are high in fiber, and low in saturated fat.

Article continues below advertisement

As of publication in January 2023, the steaks are sold out on the Juicy Marbles website, but should be restocked soon. In the meantime, Juicy Marbles also makes a Whole-Cut Loin, which is meant to resemble tender thick-cut muscles. Beware of Juicy Marbles' prices: $60 per loin.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond Steak makes vegan Steak Tips.

Beyond Meat is best known for its Beyond Burger, which closely resembles a beef burger — and in 2022, the vegan company launched Beyond Steak.

Article continues below advertisement

The product is not a whole-cut steak; rather, it's plant-based seared steak tips, that look and taste like animal-based steak tips. They are primarily made from wheat gluten and faba bean protein, with other ingredients including canola oil, spices, and yeast extract.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond Meat recommends cooking the Steak Tips up in a skillet or in an air fryer, and not in the oven or microwave. TIME even put Beyond Steak on its list of The 200 Best Inventions of 2022. Find the product in grocery stores across the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

The Very Good Butchers makes Very Good Steak.

The Very Good Butchers makes a number of vegan meat and cheese products, including The Very Good Steak. The pack of two plant-based steaks has "a bite so juicy and texture so meaty, it could easily be mi-steak-en for you know what."

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, this product is made primarily from jackfruit and wheat gluten, and flavored with various mushrooms and spices to create a delicious flavor. You can cook it on a barbecue, in the oven, or in a pan. As of publication, The Very Good Steak is sold out on the company's website, but you may be able to find it locally via Instacart.

Article continues below advertisement

Make your own vegan steak with these recipes.

If you have some skills in the kitchen, consider making your own vegan steak from plant-based ingredients. A recipe for Vegan Steak from the blog Thank You Berry Much uses vital wheat gluten, made flavorful and colorful with raw beets, red wine, vegan Worcestershire sauce, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Vegan Steak recipe, from School Night Vegan, uses vital wheat gluten, a can of cannellini beans, vegan gravy granules, and many other flavorful ingredients. And if you are looking for a gluten-free option, check out this unique Vegan Steak recipe by the blog Gourmandelle, which uses at base of corn-based gluten-free pasta. Seriously.

Article continues below advertisement

Subway also rolled out a vegan steak sub for Veganuary.